SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Public Schools unveiled their back to full-time in-person learning plan for students in the city, a homecoming of sorts for students and staff who have been remote for a year.
Following a series of changes to the buildings, Western Mass News learned more about how the teachers union feels about returning to the classroom five days a week.
Throughout this academic year, the Springfield Education Association has been very hesitant about returning to in-person learning mainly because of air quality concerns and other health and workplace hazards.
Now, the teachers are feeling more confident about their ability to safely get back to doing what they love.
“We are absolutely excited about Monday,” Rebecca Johnson Elementary School Principal Christopher Sutton said.
Rebecca Johnson Elementary School in Springfield will see its students fill the halls in less than one week. By May 3, they will be fully in-person, a first for the district since switching to remote learning a year ago.
The school has implemented new air quality upgrades in the buildings plus distanced desks, taped off water fountains, and regular sanitation schedules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the buildings.
Superintendent Daniel Warwick said masks will be required for all students.
“Trying to organize mask breaks is going to be very important. We can get the kids outside and have a mask break outside,” Warwick said.
Lunches will be held in classrooms, rather than in the cafeteria, but Warwick says teachers won't have to supervise students the whole day.
“Teachers are still going to get their preparation period every day and a duty-free lunch, and we'll have other staff supporting and watching the kids at that time,” Warwick explained.
Western Mass News spoke to the president of the Springfield Education Association Maureen Colgan-Posner.
Earlier in the year, she was nervous about teachers returning to classrooms but now...
“I actually think that a lot of the concerns were brought from us to the district and then the district worked with us,” Colgan-Posner said.
Colgan-Posner said through ongoing negotiations they worked out safety protocols that would make educators feel safe.
“It was a very cooperative effort between the district and the Springfield Education Association,” Colgan-Posner explained.
With teachers now eligible for the vaccine, the next thing to look forward to is actually seeing the students they've only met through a screen.
“I think they're always excited about seeing their students. They won't see all of them, and I don't think we should kid ourselves about the fact that not all students are going to come back because they don't feel safe, but certainly our educators the best thing is about being with their students,” Colgan-Posner said.
Springfield school officials do not yet have a date for when high school kids can return for either hybrid or full in-person learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.