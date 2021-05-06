SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Springfield Technical Community College will be closing its campus for the weekend.
The college sent the alert out to students and faculty Thursday night.
The college said they're closing "out of an abundance of caution."
According to the alert, activities and remote work are canceled tomorrow. Online classes will continue as normal.
For the spring semester, the college remained online for the most part, with a few exceptions for in-person labs. Western Mass News has reached out to Springfield Technical Community College for more information, but we have not heard back yet.
