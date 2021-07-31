SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—This week, Springfield Technical Community College held a public speaking program for girls.
”It’s your turn, take the mic” is an interactive opportunity for girls ages 11-15 to build confidence each day. They heard from local professional women speakers and participated in various classes, like creative writing, computers and nutrition. Founder Ayanna Crawford told Western Mass News the program teaches girls valuable skills.
“We know in order to have successful communities, successful people, you have got to build relationships. You have got to go to the core and the essence of the person so that you can build them up and give them the sills that they need,” said Crawford.
