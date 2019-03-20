SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield teen who was in the hospital for months after he was hit by a car last fall is finally home tonight.
It's a huge milestone for Reysean Maldonado and his family.
As a reminder, he was riding his bike home after a night of rollerskating with friends back in October when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street.
Today, for the first time since the accident, Reysean was allowed to go home.
In the weeks and months to follow after the incident, he has gone through a number of surgeries and therapy sessions.
Maldonado spent a month in the ICU at Baystate, then two-and-a-half months at Franciscan Children's Hospital in Boston. He returned to Baystate on January 1 for another surgery and then back to Shriner's.
His doctor at Shriner's, Kerstin Sobus, said that the support from his family and the community went a long way in his recovery.
"When you're in a coma, having your family talk to you is just so important because you have that hope. You never know that are they hearing or not, but if they are, it's truly a blessing to have that family talking to you," Sobus said.
Now today, with his family behind him, Reysean walked through the Shriner's halls one last time, taking the next steps in his recovery.
Maldonado's parents first spoke with Western Mass News in a hospital waiting room days after the accident as they anxiously waited for an update on their son.
Naomi Deslongchamps, Reysean's mom, said that those emotions haven't gone away.
"I still have moments of increased anxiety. I still cry a lot," Deslongchamps said.
However, his dad, Reynaldo, said that the community has helped them get through this.
"Having such a big, you know, support system definitely helps make it a little bit easier and get by the hard times. It's amazing, it's really amazing," said Reynaldo Maldonado
Despite now going home, Reysean's recovery is far from over.
"He's got still quite a ways to go: neuro appointments, home tutoring, a bunch of evals. He has appointments for the next year already booked and possibly longer," Deslongchamps said.
However, it's a recovery that his parents said was made possible thanks to all the nurses and doctors who helped him.
"The staff is very amazing. They definitely go above and beyond for anything and they're open to every idea we had," Reynaldo Maldonado noted.
Sobus added, "I'm just ecstatic because again, everybody has done so well and again, it's just amazing what kids can do. It's just amazing how well he's done."
Sobus said that while his original prognosis wasn't looking so good, she's happy that she can see him go home and wanted to tell him "never give up. You're going to continue to do well and it's all positive from here. Just keep dreaming."
Reysean's parents said that anyone interested in continuing to cover Reysean's journey can follow the ReyseanStrong page on Facebook.
Next month, the driver who hit Reysean will be appearing in court. Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
