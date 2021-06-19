SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--After a Springfield mother spoke out, claiming her 13-year-old son, Corey, had his bike stolen by two teenage boys, she reached back out to Western Mass News to share the bike was returned and shared a photo!

Corey Elliott told Western Mass News he was punched in the jaw right before two boys took his bike in the forest park area of the city on Wednesday. His mom Melissa said she spoke to her son on the phone shortly after, who was understandably very upset and scared.

“His whole like the side of his face was all red at the time. I thought it was going to bruise like crazy. I was really anxious about that. Thank god it didn't,” mom Melissa Magnan said.

Corey’s family began working to track down his 800-dollar bike through social media. That’s when they saw a bike for sale similar to Corey’s being offered for 600 dollars. Corey’s father and stepfather met up with the sellers pretending to purchase the bike in hopes of getting it back to its rightful owner. But it turns out this bike was not Corey’s. It was the bike of a different boy who was robbed in a similar situation.

"It ended up being another boy who got robbed that same day. A 12-year-old autistic boy. And then we met up with his mother and gave it back to him. They were so excited," Andrew Bergeron said.

According to his mother, one of the boys who stole the bike and that boy's grandmother returned it.