SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The tragic death of a 16-year-old girl after being hit by a school bus last week has shaken the city of Springfield to its core. On the day before her services, people who knew Alexangeliz Medina are remembering her for her love of theater.
Alezagenliz's parents remember her as a bright young girl who loved the arts and was always unapologetically herself.
"She loved art. She was in theatre. She called herself a little nerdy because she had many sides to herself, many characters she would play out,” said Sorangel Ayala.
Ayala and Alex Medina sat and remember their daughter, Alexangeliz Medina. She was hit and killed by a school bus while crossing the street on her way home from school.
"She was just a unique character. We always told her to never hide who she was,” said Alex Medina.
Her parents describe her as a girl who was always unapologetically herself and that meant everyone knew how much she loved the arts.
"She was just an amazing person. There was so much to her from being a theatre student, she loved to write, she'd write short stories,” Alex Medina added.
In an exclusive interview with Western Mass News, Alexangeliz's parents showed off her artwork.
Western Mass News learned she was in multiple theatre productions at Springfield Central High School, including “Hamlet.” She worked backstage and helped with audio. One of the directors from the fall festival of Shakespeare at the School sent Western Mass News a statement about Alex. It read:
"It was a privilege and a pleasure to work with Alex on the fall festival of Shakespeare. Alex’s creativity and love of our community brought joy to the room every day they were present."
The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
