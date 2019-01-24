SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield temple is stepping in to help federal employees impacted by the government shutdown.
Temple Beth El is collecting monetary donations to buy gift cards for all 300 federal employees, including air traffic controllers and TSA agents, working at Bradley International Airport without pay.
"While some will focus on the cause of the shutdown, I would like to focus on the impact of the shutdown," said Rabbi Amy Wallk Katz.
To donate, checks can be made out to "Temple Beth El - Rabbi's Discretionary Fund" and mailed to:
- Temple Beth El
- 979 Dickinson Street
- Springfield, MA 01108
Those with questions can contact the temple at (413) 733-4149.
