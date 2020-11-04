SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield student-athletes have to get tested before they can hit the field.
Their fall season shut down on October 14 after a student-athlete tested positive.
Western Mass News spoke with Dwayne Early, the athletic director for Springfield Public Schools. He told us the goal is to make sure they go into the rest of the season with safety measures in place.
"If we do have some return tests that come back positive from the student-athletes or staff that's involved, then we're going to reconvene with the Department of Health and make an informed decision going forward if that does happen," Early explained.
The fall sports season is slated to kick off on November 10, but Early told us it won't start before every student-athlete and staff member gets tested.
