SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A young girl in western Mass. is finding a crafty way to help first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Western Mass News spoke with the third grader about what she is going with hundreds of dollars she has raised so far.
"I made this one for myself and I put my name on it with beads and then I gave one to my friend and she gave me this one," said 8-year-old Zoey Pagliccia.
Pagliccia told Western Mass News she loves to make these loom bracelets.
"So it's rubber bands and you hook them up and then you get this, to pull it over and you should get it to look like that," Pagliccia explained.
With schools closed due to coronavirus restrictions Pagliccia's father, Tom Verrico told Western Mass News she wanted to make use of her time at home.
"A family member bought her this kit for Christmas and she decided she wanted to make people smile and give it to her friends and some family members," Verrico explained.
Delivering these bracelets to friends and family - Pagliccia and her parents said - and seeing the smiles in return, made them want to do more.
"We were just as a family trying to find a way to help other people," Verrico said.
Originally making these loom bracelets for family and friends lead Pagliccia to an even bigger idea.
"We saw that Nathan Bills' was delivering food to people, so I contacted them and said hey if we were to do this and raise some money, would you be able to work with us to help?" Verrico noted.
Selling bags with two bracelets for two dollars - Pagliccia has raised over 16-hundred dollars - and is now teaming up with Nathan Bills' to provide meals to first responders.
"I'm proud of myself," she said. "I wanted to do this because I knew it was making my friends and family a lot, so then I started doing it for different people," Pagliccia explained.
Now numerous people are reaching out from all over and forcing more loom kits to be ordered.
"We ran out quickly because of the response we got a lot, so I did order a ton online," Verrico said.
Though delivering more than a hundred meals in two weeks was shocking at first, Verrico told us Pagliccia's initiative is no surprise at all.
"We are super proud of Zoey, she's a kind-hearted girl and when she puts her mind to something, she does it," Verrico explained.
But for Pagliccia, the only thing on her mind...
"Making people smile," Pagliccia said.
