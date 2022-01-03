SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced the date and time of two rescheduled games.
Last week's home game against the Utica Comets will now take place on Wednesday, February 9th.
The puck will drop at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.
The AHL had to postpone the game after Utica went into COVID-19 protocols.
Tickets for the original game will be honored for the make-up game.
The team also announced that a road game against the Providence Bruins has been moved from Wednesday, March 9th to Friday, April 29th.
