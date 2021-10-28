SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Springfield Thunderbirds have made two announcements that will impact fans in the coming weeks.

The team said Thursday that masks will no longer be required for fans attending games at the MassMutual Center starting Monday, November 1. The move, they said, is in accordance with the decision by city officials to end the mask mandate in Springfield on that day.

They did note that masks are still required, except when actively eating or drinking, at the team’s two games this weekend – on Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31.

Springfield officials continue to recommend, out of an abundance of caution, that people wear masks when in public indoor spaces and where social distancing is not possible.

In addition, the Thunderbirds said that there will be a discounted $5 parking rate at the Civic Center garage for all remaining home games in the 2021-2022 season, as long as space is available in the garage.

“I would like to thank the MCCA for their continued support and partnership in regards to the parking situation and pricing for Thunderbirds games," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa in a statement.

The Thunderbirds will take to the ice on Saturday to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:05 p.m. and the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.