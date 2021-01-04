SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Thunderbirds have officially canceled their 2020-2021 season.
This comes after the team was scheduled to play next month and now local businesses are disappointed.
Just last week, the American Hockey League announced its season would start on February 5, but we're told the new call for the Thunderbirds to now cancel came down to both money and safety concerns.
The Springfield Thunderbirds have had a rollercoaster ride amid the pandemic. Last season came to an abrupt end due to COVID-19. This season has already been delayed by several months.
In a statement, Team President Nate Costa said, “over the past few months, we have worked tirelessly with the Saint Louis Blues, their NHL affiliate, to explore every possible avenue for returning to play this season.”
He went on to say, “unfortunately due to health and safety concerns, travel logistics, new player supply rules, and other considerations we collectively determined that it was in the best interests of all parties to opt-out for this season.”
Costa also mentioned money was a burden this year without being able to secure any income with no fans in the stands.
“As an independently-owned franchise, our foremost obligation is to ensure that our team is financially viable for the long-term, something that is not possible without gameday revenue," Costa said.
This decision not only took a toll on the team, but local businesses said they too will miss the more than 5,000 fans that attend Thunderbirds games.
"It will certainly affect a lot of people that are going to come through the door. The more people downtown, the more people at my restaurant," Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill Owner Nadim Kashouh said.
Kashouh said while the pandemic has already impacted his restaurant heavily, this news is also not something he wants to hear.
"Keep in mind, those are all of our customers for the longest time, year after year, season after season,” Kashouh explained. “They always come in and eat before or after the game to visit us, and other restaurants for that matter."
Kashouh said although he understands these circumstances and there won't be nearly as many fans packing the downtown area, any local support helps.
"Any support for any business, any local business, it's greatly appreciated, especially after the new year when things kind of slow down a bit," Kashouh said.
Costa also said he and his team are already putting their attention towards the next season to prevent this from happening in the future.
