SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Thunderbirds have officially canceled their 2020-2021 season.
This comes after the American Hockey League suspended action back in late July, not giving the green light until December, two months later than their usual start time.
Although the league released the new start date to early February just a couple of weeks ago, the league now officially canceled the season entirely.
The team was originally planning to start their season on February 5, but according to a call made by their parent NHL club, the Saint Louis Blues, there will be no 2021 season.
The Springfield Thunderbirds have had a rollercoaster ride amid the pandemic. First, suspending their season back in July to December and then given the okay to start back up early February, creating a structural framework of the season.
While details were still being worked out in order to keep teams safe and healthy during this pandemic, the league officially called it quits, canceling the 2021 season.
In a statement, Thunderbirds President Nate Costa said, "as an independently-owned franchise, our foremost obligation is to ensure that our team is financially viable for the long-term, something that is not possible without gameday revenue."
The team released a statement to announce the season cancelation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.