SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An affiliation change is coming to Springfield's AHL hockey team.
The Springfield Thunderbirds announced Friday that, starting with the 2020-2021 season, they will be the affiliate for the St. Louis Blues for five years.
"We are pleased to announce our affiliation agreement with the St. Louis Blues. Our two organizations share a commitment to community, fan engagement, and putting a first-rate product on the ice. With this partnership, we believe the future is bright for professional hockey in Springfield,” said Thunderbirds president Nathan Costa.
The Thunderbirds first took the ice at MassMutual Center with the 2016-2017 season as the affiliate for the Florida Panthers. That affiliation will remain in place for the rest of the 2019-2020 season.
Costa noted in a statement that the Panthers "have been a truly great partner" and he thanked the team, coaches, players, and staff for "all they have done to help us build and grow our franchise."
“We are excited to announce our deal with Springfield and close our search for a new affiliate...Springfield is a strong franchise in a city with a rich hockey history. Our partnership will allow us to continue to develop our players and further strengthen our franchise as a whole," said Blues general manager Doug Armstrong in a statement.
Thunderbirds managing owner Paul Picknelly added, “As an ownership group, we felt it was extremely important to enter into a long-term partnership in order to ensure that the Thunderbirds remain an institution in Springfield for years to come. We are excited to report that our five-year agreement with the Blues will do exactly that."
The affiliation with the Blues will run through the 2024-2025 season.
