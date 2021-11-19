SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Springfield Thunderbirds defeated the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in a shootout Friday night.
final score: 5-4 T-birds.
The Thunderbirds managed to erase a three-goal deficit after the first period and rally to take the penguins down. They'll be back in the MassMutual for Saturday's game, facing off against the Bridgeport Islanders on hockey fights cancer night.
