SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Thunderbirds brought holiday joy to local children on Wednesday.

The team took off from the MassMutual Center with a busload of bears and stuffed animals. Over 5,000 teddy bears and stuffed animals were collected on Saturday during the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

The Thunderbirds delivered the bears to several organizations in western Massachusetts, including the Center for Human Development, Square One, and the Ronald McDonald House.

"There are a lot of kids in this market, obviously, that aren't going to be able to celebrate Christmas and we wanted to make their time one that they were going to enjoy and if we can make a difference in a kid's life, then that's what it's all about," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa.

Costa said they still have some bears left. If you need one for this season, reach out to the Thunderbirds and they might be able to help.