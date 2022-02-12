SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Thunderbirds hit the ice as the Springfield Ice-O-Topes.
For Saturday night's theme "What If?" the T-Birds hit the ice rink as Ice-O-Topes in honor of the minor league baseball team the isotopes from The Simpsons.
The jerseys they were rocking were designed by Kristopher Kern.
The T-Birds came out on top, beating the Providence Bruins 5-1.
