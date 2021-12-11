SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Springfield Thunderbirds held their fifth annual Teddy Bear Toss Saturday night.
Fans were encouraged to BYOB, bring your own bear! At the end of the game, thousands of stuffed animals flew onto the ice.
Those stuffed toys will then be donated to various local charities next week to bring smiles to underprivileged and underserved youth in the greater Springfield area this holiday season.
