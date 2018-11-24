SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds hosted their first-ever 'Hockey Fights Cancer Night' on Saturday.
The event united the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their loved ones.
Its purpose is to inspire hope and courage for those battling the disease and those who are moving past it.
Hockey Fights Cancer was founded back in 1998 by the National Hockey League and the Players Association.
The Thunderbirds had a special lavender dashboard at the Mass Mutual Center and lavender helmet stickers that they'll wear for the rest of the month.
