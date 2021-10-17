SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--After being away from the Thunderdome for exactly 587 days, the Springfield Thunderbirds came back with a bang.
The fifth anniversary season of the Thunderbirds hockey team began Saturday for opening night presented by MGM Springfield. The fans got to enjoy a pregame block party at Court Square in Downtown Springfield presented by MGM Springfield.
There was live music from Trailer Trash, lots of food and drinks.
Western Mass News spoke to a huge fan of the team who said she's thrilled to be back at the rink supporting the T Birds!
"It's been 18 months since the pandemic shut everything down and I'm just absolutely excited to come back and welcome hockey back into Springfield," said fan Tomeka Ligom.
The Thunderbirds defeated the Hartford wolf pack 2 to 1.
They face off against the Bridgeport Islanders Sunday. They drop the puck at 3:05 p.m.
