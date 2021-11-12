SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --The New England Sports & Entertainment Career Fair will be hosted by the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday from 3:00 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Job applicants can get the opportunity to meet sports employers from organizations that are looking to fill various intern and entry level positions.
All attendees will receive a ticket to see the Thunderbirds game against the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:00 p.m. Friday.
The following organizations are scheduled to attend the career fair:
- Springfield Thunderbirds
- Boston Celtics
- Connecticut Sun
- Worcester Bravehearts
- Hartford Yard Goats
- Massachusetts Pirates
- Hartford Athletic
- Worcester Railers
- Worcester Red Sox
- American Junior Golf Association (AJGA)
- American Hockey League Offices
- New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- New England Revolution
- Massachusetts Monarchs
- United States Golf Association (USGA)
- TeamWork Online
Tickets for the job fair can be purchased here.
