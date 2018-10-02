SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Thunderbirds will once again celebrate a former Red Sox player during this upcoming season.
The team announced Tuesday that they will welcome former Red Sox pitcher and Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez to their Saturday, April 13, 2019 game against the Providence Bruins at the MassMutual Center.
"Even 15 years later, the 2004 Red Sox remain one of the most celebrated and beloved teams in the history of baseball. We at the Thunderbirds are committed to providing first-class entertainment in Springfield, and we are honored to welcome Pedro Martinez for what is sure to be another unforgettable memory for our fans," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa.
For the second consecutive season we're excited to announce a special visit from a true competitor and champion!Reserve your Pedro Pack here >> https://t.co/m5SiCCqMvp pic.twitter.com/3tihfCfBsh— Springfield T-Birds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) October 2, 2018
During the April 13, 2019 event, Martinez will take part in the pre-game puck drop ceremony, as well as in-game activities throughout the night.
For more information on tickets and ticket packages, one of which includes a photo with Martinez, CLICK HERE.
The Thunderbirds will also be sporting Red Sox themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.
