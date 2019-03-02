SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds welcomed a special guest Saturday night all while honoring those who have served our country.
It's been almost a month since the New England Patriots won the Lombardi trophy, and that very trophy was here in Springfield, along with defensive end Trey Flowers.
During their visit, Trey was at the concourse, and, on a first come, first served basis, people were able to meet him and take a picture with him and the Lombardi trophy.
His visit is all apart of the Thunderbirds' Military Appreciation Night Saturday.
Throughout the evening, Trey took part in a number of game-night presentations and activities, which honored active and veteran military members.
Trey has been apart of the New England Patriots for three seasons.
"Just to be here," Trey tells us. "Honoring the military, that's the bigger step ahead of me. They put their lives on the line for our freedom. I'm honored to be here and show them respect."
As an added perk to coming out to Saturday's game against the Providence Bruins, the first 1,000 fans received a camo, Thunderbirds hat.
