SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield announced last week that their students will begin the school year learning remotely.
Superintendent of Schools Dan Warwick said remote learning will last at least through the first grading period.
In the meantime, each school in the district will have its HVAC system analyzed.
Mayor Domenic Sarno addressed that issue during his weekly briefing this morning.
"We've also brought in industrial hygenist Bob Kirschner, who was very helpful when we put together the state-of-the-art homeless medical triage tents. He's doing the examinations of all of our buildings. This goes on COVID-19 standards," Sarno explained.
Over the weekend, Easthampton announced they will also start the year fully remote.
Westfield is expected to make its decision tonight.
