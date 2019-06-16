SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This is something that has been years in the making in Springfield and on Monday, the city will get one step closer to seeing recreational marijuana shops open across town.
On Monday, the city is expected to announce the names of the proposed businesses that will qualify for the right to negotiate an agreement.
There are 27 license applications that have been submitted to the City of Springfield.
All of those businesses will have to be in business or industrial zones and not near any schools.
This Thursday, there will be the first review of evaluations for the qualified marijuana establishment applications to negotiate and execute a host community agreement.
The City Council has approved for up to 15 licenses to be granted.
However, Mayor Domenic Sarno will choose the businesses that will be given a license.
He is expected to announce the selected businesses on July 9th.
Once approved by the mayor, those businesses will still need to receive a license from the state's cannabis control commission.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
