SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today in Springfield prospective owners of recreational marijuana shops can apply to be 1 of 15 stores in the city.
Documents to apply will be made available today online at the Law Department and office of Procurement websites and COMMBUYS.
Until April 15th, hopeful owners who have applied can submit questions about the city's requirements for stores.
A week later the city will respond to those questions.
On May 7th and 8th is when you at home can go and see what these proposals are all about, applicants will be presenting them publicly.
Then on June 17th, those applicants will find out if they've been chosen.
The city has 58 streets designated for recreational marijuana stores all of which are in business and industrial zones in the city.
There have been proposals from the Eastfield Mall to downtown but in the end only 15 will be chosen. Of those 15, no more than 20 percent of them will be able to be downtown.
All stores must be at least 500 feet from schools, residences, motels, hotels and group homes.
Stores also can't be within 500 feet of each other.
This is all according to the host community agreement the city drafted for this industry.
The agreement also details taxes.
Which on top of the state's 17% rate the city will charge an additional 3%, bringing the total to 20% for customers.
City councilors have been very broad with their expectations from this 3%, but they are expecting anywhere between 1 and 2 million dollars annually from this industry.
How those tax dollars will be spent varies. City councilors have entertained using some to lower trash collection fees also, 50% of that 3% collected by the city will go to the impacted neighborhood stabilization fund.
That will see to equal distribution of this money to area of the city that are disproportionately impacted.
