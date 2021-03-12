SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city officials have announced a new vaccine initiative to help get COVID-19 shots into the arms of city residents.

Four new vaccine clinics are opening soon.

On April 1, the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center will open as a clinic for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It will be one of four clinics city officials say are just for Springfield residents

The other clinics will be:

St. Johns Congregational: March 23, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

South End Community Center: March 25, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Gerena Community School: March 26, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said there will be 200 doses at each of the four sites.

For registration, city officials will be using the PrepMod system, but they said city employees will be able to access the links and help local people sign up.

Caulton-Harris said she and other community partners will be using senior centers and other methods to make sure people in hard-hit communities are given these doses.

People will need to meet the state’s current eligibility guidelines and officials said these four clinics are just the start.

“They are committed to getting Springfield vaccines every week and so I anticipate that we will get vaccines every week and so we will be standing up clinics on an ongoing basis,” Caulton-Harris explained.

This initiative is part of the state's efforts to help vaccinate 20 communities across the Commonwealth that have been hard hit by the pandemic.

