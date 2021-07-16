SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials are continuing their push to defeat the COVID-19 virus by encouraging vaccinations for everyone.
Residents will have their shot Saturday with a 'Shot for Shots' basketball tournament. The event is being held at Forest Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said young adults are still lagging behind in getting the vaccine.
"Where we're having the issues is that 18 to 35 demographic, the younger people feel that they are invincible. I hope they are, but why take that risk? It's good for you, good for your family, good for the community," Sarno said.
Sarno added that Springfield case numbers are still low, but there is an uptick in people who are unvaccinated.
