SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This week's expected hot weather is prompting Springfield officials to open cooling centers.
Here is a list of locations slated to open to help residents beat the heat
(list updated July 29)
SPRINGFIELD
- Brightwood library, 359 Plainfield Street : Monday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- East Forest Park library, 122 Island Pond Road : Monday and Tuesday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- East Springfield library, 21 Osborne Terrace : Monday and Tuesday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Forest Park library, 380 Belmont Avenue : Monday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Indian Orchard library, 44 Oak Street : Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Liberty Express at Pine Point, 204 Boston Road : Monday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mason Square library, 765 State Street : Monday and Tuesday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sixteen Acres library, 1187 Parker Street : Monday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Greenleaf Community Center, 1187 1/2 Parker Street : Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hungry Hill Senior Center, 773 Liberty Street : Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Riverview Center, 122 Clyde Street : Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Raymond A. Jordan center, 1476 Roosevelt Ave : Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
