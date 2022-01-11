SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Another 25,000 at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be given for free to Springfield residents beginning this Thursday.
Everyone will be limited to two kits per household.
Identification will also be required and will be checked.
They will be given out at 9 locations across the city from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays.
Tests can be picked up at the Ray Jordan Senior Center on Roosevelt Ave.
Then from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, kits will be given out at the Department of Health and Human Services, the New North Citizens Council, and the South End Community Center.
You can find a full list of locations below.
|LOCATION
|TIME
|DAYS
Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center
1476 Roosevelt Ave
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Thursdays
Department of Health and Human Services
311 State Street
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Tuesdays and Wednesdays
New North Citizens Council
2455 Main Street
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Tuesdays and Wednesdays
South End Community Center
99 Marble Street
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Tuesdays and Wednesdays
East Forest Park Library
136 Surrey Road
|11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Saturdays
Forest Park Library
380 Belmont Ave
|1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|Fridays
Mason Square Library
765 State Street
|1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|Fridays
Clodo Concepcion Center (Greenleaf Community Center) - Sixteen Acres
1187 Parker Street
|10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Thursdays and Fridays
Indian Orchard Citizens Council
117 Main Street IO
|3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
|Thursdays
