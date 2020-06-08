SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Springfield residents could see their water and sewer rates go up if the water and sewer commission votes to raise its rates, but a local city councilor is asking them to hold off on that move.
At first, the water and sewer commission wanted to raise its rates by nearly 17%.
Now they’re proposing 9.5%.
Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos is asking the commission to freeze their current rate until the coronavirus pandemic is over. He’s asking folks to sign an online petition to support what he’s asking.
“I have a number of senior citizens in my district that cannot afford this rate increase on their fixed income,” he said. “I have a number of residents that are out of work that have been impacted by COVID-19 that are on unemployment that cannot afford this rate increase.”
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission said in a statement:
“The commission is committed to balancing affordability concerns with the critical and unavoidable need to address aging and obsolete water infrastructure to protect public health and safety.”
The commission will vote on the rate increase next Tuesday.
