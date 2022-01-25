SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police made a drug arrest early Friday morning after conducting a traffic stop.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Laquan Caldwell was driving with a suspended license when he was detained at the intersection of Pine and Walnut Streets.
While searching Caldwell, officers discovered cash and several individual bags of crack-cocaine. Officers also reportedly recovered additional drug packaging materials, a digital scale, and additional crack-cocaine inside of the car.
The total weight of the crack-cocaine was about 31 grams.
Caldwell was previously arrested in May with a large capacity firearm and drugs.
