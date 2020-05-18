SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- During his weekly coronavirus briefing, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also said the city is moving forward with plans for Memorial Day, which is next Monday.
The main difference this year is that the ceremony will be smaller than in the past, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We will honor our veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice to allow us to lead the lives we lead, whether good or bad. We will do a city hall event, very limited, laying of the wreaths on Veterans Way in Court Square," Sarno explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.