SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In two days, it will become mandatory to wear a face covering in public following an order handed down by Gov. Charlie Baker late last week.
On Monday, Springfield city officials discussed how they plan to enforce that order.
You may recall that Springfield has already had a mask advisory in place for the last few weeks and city officials said participation has been pretty good.
Now, with the state order starting on Wednesday, they expect to take an educational approach at first before doling out fines.
“It's gonna be a fact of life for right now,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
What was originally an advisory - heavily suggested by the city of Springfield - has now turned into a mandatory order for the whole state: if you're out in public and can’t socially distance, you must cover your face.
“The governor has proposed a $300 fine for not complying with the face covering, so we will use that number in our regulation,” said Helen Caulton-Harris, Springfield’s commissioner of Health and Human Services.
Caulton-Harris explained all the places you should be prepared to wear a mask starting Wednesday.
“This will include shopping in a store, picking up food at a restaurant, waiting for or riding on public transportation, riding in a taxi,” Caulton-Harris said.
Caulton-Harris said businesses should post bilingual signs reminding customers to wear a face covering in their building.
“We've got about 98 percent compliance,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Clapprood said, so far, most people have complied with the advisory when officers remind them.
Now that it’s going to be mandatory, Clapprood said her goal is to be educational first and fines later.
“Especially in the early stages of this mandate to explain it, to offer them a mask, and then I will take the advice from Commissioner Caulton and the law department on how to proceed if I have total non-compliance,” Clapprood added.
Sarno said he too will encourage the police department to hand out masks to the public whenever possible, but he has a message for those who resist.
“People say ‘Dom…tell that to one of our officers who’s on a ventilator…on a ventilator, who's making some progress now and think of your own family and friends,” Sarno noted.
Caulton-Harris said the order does not apply to people walking hiking or jogging by themselves or with another member of their household, but when you do those activities, she said to bring something with you to cover your face.
It can be a scarf, bandana, or another piece of cloth. It does not have to be a medical grade surgical mask.
