SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coronavirus antibody testing is now available in Springfield.
AFC Urgent Care has added this option for patients.
Testing for COVID-19 among people who are sick has been ongoing for weeks. Now, people who think they may have been exposed, but do not shows symptoms, can request an anti-body test.
"That will let us know if you've been infected in the past and what we hope is, it's a sign that people are immune to the virus,” said Vincent Meoli, regional medical director for AFC Urgent Care.
The antibody test is now available at AFC Urgent Care's Springfield office.
In the past two weeks, Western Mass News is told about 230 people have been tested. Of those, 50 have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Meoli told us they're trying to be as efficient as possible.
"We're getting people in and out within an hour,” Meoli explained.
Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19, but isn't showing symptoms, can go to AFC Urgent Care on Cooley Street in Springfield to request an anti-body test.
"When people drive up, we ask that they call to let us know they're there and we try to call them in, one at a time, as rooms become available,” Meoli added.
Meoli said as far as payments go, he noted, "the test is being covered by insurance...anybody can call their insurance carrier and make sure it's covered, and certainty, if they weren't able to or are concerned about it, we can do it when they come in."
For those who have been sick recently and want to be tested, Meoli said, "those people generally should wait about two weeks before they have the antibody test, to make sure there is enough antibody to be detectable in the blood."
Meoli said results take about 24 hours to come back, but he wants to be clear: whatever the results, this test does not mean a person has immunity to COVID-19.
“The antibody may be an antibody to a previous coronavirus infection. There are other strains that may bring up a positive result…are we reacting to one of the previous strains or are we reacting to a new strain is to be determined,” Meoli explained.
For more information about the anti-body testing, CLICK HERE.
