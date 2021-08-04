SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The city of Springfield has decided to spend nearly three million dollars of its federal pandemic relief money to purchase properties in Downtown Springfield for economic redevelopment purposes. But one Springfield city councilor said the funding should be used elsewhere.
Councilor Justin Hurst's concern is there was no discussion on how the money would be spent.
"The community needs to be involved. If the community is not involved in terms of dictating where this funding is at, then that is an extreme problem,” said Hurst.
Springfield city councilor Justin Hurst expressed his reaction to the city moving forward on plans to spend two point seven five million dollars in COVID-19 relief funding on an economic redevelopment project.
The city purchased 113-115 State Street for $1.3 million, 1139-1155 Main Street for $2.1 million and 11 – 21 Stockbridge Street for just over $300- thousand.
Hurst wants the roughly $100 million the city got from the American Rescue Plan to go towards what he believes are more dire needs.
“To me, the intentions of the American Rescue Plan were to ensure that folks were stable when it comes to housing. When it comes to renters facing eviction. In addition to that, we’re supposed to support programs that are combating COVID-19,” said Hurst.
Hurst told Western Mass News he had no idea how this money was going to be spent.
“I did not know about it, clearly. And so if I didn’t know about it. I would imagine that the community didn’t know about it. and I’d imagine those who are impacted most by covid-19 had no idea this funding was being distributed,” said Hurst.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement about the project:
"This investment will greatly benefit my administration's vision of enhancing our downtown district and ensures that these key properties will not be underutilized or underdeveloped by questionable investors who would have no intentions of properly investing in our city and finding appropriate tenants for this prime real estate area.”
We asked Hurst, often a critic of mayor Sarno directly if his speaking out is political.
“$2.75 million that nobody knew about. There’s no politics about this. You have people that are suffering,” said Hurst.
Hurst said he wants the Mayor to use a different source of funding for this project. Western Mass News reached out to the Mayor's office for a response, we have not heard back yet.
