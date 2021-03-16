SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new plan is being ironed out in Springfield to provide vaccines to residents within their own neighborhood.
The Springfield Vax Committee took questions from residents who are concerned about some aspects of the vaccine.
City officials said they hope this meeting makes people feel comfortable signing up for a shot.
“How does the city plan to provide more accessible sites for the vaccine?” Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris asked.
“Thank you for asking that, and yes the city is doing that now,” a Springfield Vax Force committee member answered.
The Springfield Vax Force committee took residents’ questions one by one in a virtual meeting on Tuesday night. Those questions focusing on some concerns or confusion with the vaccines on the market.
“Do you sign your rights away by getting a vaccine?” Caulton-Harris read.
“I don’t think there’s any rights to sign away,” a Springfield Vax Force committee member answered.
The committee is made up of 17 local health experts who are working to raise public awareness about the vaccine and debunking myths about the shot.
“Will people who get the vaccine need a booster shot every year?”Caulton-Harris read.
“That’s an unknown at this point many experts speculate that will be the case,” a Springfield Vax Force committee member answered.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said it's important to iron out concerns before the city opens up community vaccination centers later this month.
“There’s a lot of misinformation that is out there, and we’re going to work hard, and we will defeat this COVID-19,” Sarno said.
He said he wants people to be comfortable and confident signing up for a shot.
“This is safe and sound, and this is for the good of everybody’s public health,” Sarno explained.
Sarno said they hope they can get the shot in as possible in the coming months.
“We’re going to go after all the vaccines we can get,” Sarno said.
The first community vaccination site is set to open on March 23 at St. John's Congregational Church.
