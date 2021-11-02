Voters in Springfield are determining who they'll pick for members of the city council. Polling is open in until 8 tonight.

Western Mass News stopped by the polling location at the boys and girls club on Carew Street this morning to catch up with the very first voter of the day.

Agustino Santiago explained why it's so important for him to make sure he gets his vote in.

"I'm so accustomed to coming here first thing in the morning. You know, I wait 'til they set up and then, just like to vote...That's my duty as a citizen. You can brag and you can complain, but if you don't come to vote you can't make a change," said Santiago.

Polling is open in Springfield until 8:00 tonight.

