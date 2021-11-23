SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield DPW sent out a reminder that, because of Thanksgiving, there will be no trash collection for residents this Thursday.
The make-up trash day is set for this Saturday.
Also, due to the large volumes of yard waste over the last two weeks, crews are running around 1-to-2 days behind with yard waste collection.
The DPW told us that crews will continue to pick up and collect yard waste into the middle of December, weather permitting.
