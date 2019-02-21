SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials with Springfield Water and Sewer are advising customers to be aware of possible utility imposters.
Springfield Water and Sewer spokesperson Jaimye Bartak said that the agency had recently received reports of someone going to city homes, indicating that the water needed to be tested, and trying to gain access into those homes.
"Similar to reports from this time last year, a representative from Aqualite US is visiting Springfield homes unannounced, claiming to need to take water samples, or leaving cards on doors to set up an appointment," Bartak said, noting that Aqualite is a Massachusetts-based company that sells home water filters.
Springfield Water and Sewer wants customers to know that they have not provided Aqualite with any information regarding a home's water quality and that this person is not a commission employee, nor is the commission affiliated with Aqualite in any way.
Bartak added that customers should remain vigilant about any possible utility scam. She explained that most commission work will be done by appointment, but in rare circumstances, a commission employee may go to a home unannounced because of a water and sewer emergency.
The commission also explained:
- Do not allow anyone who claims to be a Commission employee into your home or on your property without first checking their official Springfield Water and Sewer Commission identification card. The backs of the cards include a number you may call to verify employment with the Commission.
- Commission employees drive blue or white vehicles with official blue license plates, and the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission seal is displayed on the vehicle.
- You may contact 413-452-1309 to verify that an employee works at SWSC, and/or you may call Customer Service at 413-310-3501 to verify that the employee is scheduled to perform work at your property.
- Payments and other account transactions are only accepted by mail, on-line, or at designated payment locations. Commission employees never ask for payments or money transfers while at a customer’s home
- If you suspect that an individual is unlawfully posing as a Commission employee, do not allow them access to your property and contact your police department.
More information regarding utility scams can be found here.
