SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials with Springfield Water and Sewer are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Henri.

The commission said that they are preparing for any potential impacts the storm may have on their system.

"Our crews are prepared and ready to respond to water or sewer related emergencies," the commission noted in a social media post.

Anyone who experiences a water or sewer emergency, including a sewer backup, is urged to call their emergency line at (413) 310-3501.

