SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials with Springfield Water and Sewer are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Henri.
The commission said that they are preparing for any potential impacts the storm may have on their system.
"Our crews are prepared and ready to respond to water or sewer related emergencies," the commission noted in a social media post.
Anyone who experiences a water or sewer emergency, including a sewer backup, is urged to call their emergency line at (413) 310-3501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.