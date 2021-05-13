SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News is getting answers after fire officials say a water main break posed problems Thursday morning as they fought a house fire in Springfield.

Seven people have been displaced from the Northampton Ave. house. Fire investigators said the fire started in the basement of the house and you can see the extent of damage through the roof. They say a water main failure meant they had to find a different way to get hoses on the flames.

Water flooding the neighborhood around Northampton Avenue, as Springfield Firefighters spent hours extinguishing a house fire Thursday morning. But fire officials say it wasn't easy initially to get the water flowing into hoses.

“We had water issues. There was a water main break when they tried to establish a water supply. So there was a delay getting the water on the fire,” Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte said.

Captain Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News it happened when crews tried to hook up the hydrant supply line to the fire hydrant and system underground.

“It ruptured, and then we had to establish a water supply from outside the grid which we usually operate on,” Piemonte said.

He said the solution came from further away.

“We had to relay pump in from Wilbraham road in King Street,” Piemonte said.

Western Mass News asked the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission about this main, though no officials were available for an interview, their communications manager Jaumye Bartak offered written answers, saying in part quote:

“This main does not have a history of main breaks. It was installed in 1910. Main breaks can occur from time to time with larger fires like this one due to the sudden change in pressure due to an unusually large water withdrawal.”

Jaiyme Bartak went onto say the system is designed with redundancy, which is what allowed firefighters to quickly pivot to other hydrants. Western Mass News asked what’s being done to prevent problems like this, Bartak says in part quote.

“We systematically flush all the hydrants and the mains in the city on a rotating basis to ensure proper fire flow. This main was most recently flushed in November.

Bartak also said Water Commission crews were on scene within minutes of the main break occurring and those crews helped firefighters open valves and hydrants. She said the break is being repaired.

In the meantime., a family of seven is displaced and fire officials say about $100 thousand of damage has been done to the home.

“It’s kind of scary. It could be your house, could be the neighbor's house. It’s tough you know, you got to come home to nothing,” neighbor Brent Webb said.

Fire officials here in Springfield told Western Mass News the family is being helped by the Red Cross, they say there were no injuries and that firefighters actually managed to pull a cat from the home, where EMTs revived it on scene.