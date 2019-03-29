SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB) -- Two upcoming water pipe projects will have an impact on motorists in Springfield.
Springfield Water and Sewer spokesperson Jaimye Bartak said that crews will be replacing water pipes on Central Street and Hickory Street starting Monday.
Work will typically take place Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
On Central Street, a water pipe dating back to 1900 will be replaced between Pine Street and Rifle Street.
Those traveling Central Street during construction hours will find it closed between Pine Street and Hancock Street. Traffic will be detoured to Florence Street.
On Hickory Street, a water pipe will be replaced between Allen Street and Wilbraham Avenue. Segments of that pipe date from 1879 to the 1930s.
During construction hours, traffic on Hickory Street will be detoured onto Alden Street.
In both instances, local traffic and access will be managed by police details and posted signs.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes if possible.
The project is expected to last approximately three months.
