SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Water and Sewer System is seeing a dramatic spike in sewer backups with unapproved products being flushed down the toilet.
They believe it has something to do with the current toilet paper shortage.
That’s why Western Mass News spoke to the commission to get answers on what is approved to flush.
“The wastewater industry is critical to public health and daily life,” said Katie Shea, an education outreach specialist for the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.
As an essential business, the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission has been hard at work keeping waterways safe and clean during the coronavirus outbreak.
To do their job, they are asking the public to do one thing...
“We want to remind people to only flush toilet paper down the toilet and we appreciate the publics' help during this critical time as we work to protect the public health,” Shea said.
Shea explained that with toilet paper becoming difficult to find, they’ve seen a sharp increase in back-ups in the sewer.
“When we first heard about the toilet paper shortages, we weren’t sure how that would impact the wastewater industry. But back here in Springfield and other utilities across the country are reporting seeing an increase in wipes being flushed down the toilet,” Shea explained.
Where previously they had to clean pump stations every four to six months, they are now doing it every couple weeks.
“During these cleanings, the maintenance crews are going into the pump station and removing by hand all of the wipes that I filled up in the station. We're seeing not only bathroom wipes but also disinfectant wipes and baby wipes that are ending up in the sewer system and at pump stations,” Shea said.
The department told Western Mass News that even if the package says the product is "flushable" it can cause serious damage to your homes and street.
“They do say flushable, however in the wastewater treatment system, they don’t break down the same way the toilet paper does. If you think about some of the wipes, they are designed to stand up when wet,” Shea said.
But given the current shortage at stores, Western Mass News asked if there is any product besides toilet paper that's safe to flush.
“The only material that should be flushed down the toilet is toilet paper,” She noted.
Westerns Mass News followed asking what to do if people still can’t toilet paper weeks from now.
“We are just reminding the public that if you are using other items just please throw them away in the trash rather than flushing them down the toilet,” Shea said.
