WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two new COVID-19 vaccination sites are opening in the western Massachusetts area.

On Monday, we learned more about the site at the Easter State Exposition fairgrounds, which we first told you about on Friday.

Officials said there is not an official start date yet, but they will have the site standing within the week. It is meant to serve the communities of West Springfield, Agawam, Westfield, Southwick, Tolland, and Granville, but anyone in the state will be accepted.

Eastern States Expo. fairgrounds get approval for regional vaccination site WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There will soon be two more sites for people on western Massachusetts to get the COVID-19 vaccine. A locat…

The signups will be, for now, on the state's website.

Officials said the transportation building will be cleared out for this effort.

“Mayor Reichelt, he would not take no for an answer and that this is the right place for it to be. It’s a good place for us. It’s part of our public service for sure,” said Gene Cassidy, president of the Eastern State Exposition.

Springfield city officials also announced today that a new partnership with Curative will create a community vaccine site at the Bay Area Neighborhood Resident Resource Center.

Curative also runs the Eastfield Mall site.

Officials said this neighborhood location will be for Springfield residents. The hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Representatives with Curative said there will be an on-the-ground effort to give people in the communities vouchers with an appointment time.

“Patients do not need to go online. They do not need to call 211. We’re going to have foot soldiers on the ground and we’re going to find phase-eligible patients,” said Dr. Sly Douglas, Northeast Regional Lead for Curative.

We are also learning more about the site at the Eastern States Exposition. We now know the site in the transportation building will be capable of vaccinating between 750 to 1,250 people per day.