Springfield winter sports remain paused while surrounding cities play on

(WGGB/WSHM) – With COVID-19 cases rising across the state, winter sports in Springfield public schools are still in limbo. All winter sports were paused before the holiday break.
We spoke to Springfield Central's head wrestling coach Darby McLaughlin who told us the team has not competed in two years amid the pandemic. He said that he is hopeful their season can resume so his athletes do not miss out again.
“Everyone is competing right now,'' McLaughlin said. “They’re the only ones left out and it doesn’t seem fair.”
The pause put in place before the holiday break still remains in effect.
“It’s been brutal, to be honest with you,” McLaughlin told us. “We have 11 dates before the postseason and we lost six of those dates already.”
Among the impacted winter sports was wrestling. McLaughlin told Western Mass News that his Central High School team has not competed in two years because of the pandemic.
“Delivering the news to the kids is the worst part. The look on their faces with this happening again, it’s almost like reliving a nightmare for them,” he said.
Springfield school officials said that student athletes are being tested for COVID-19 early this week before a meeting on Wednesday that could determine if sports will resume or not.
Coach McLaughlin said that he wished the school would pause teams who are seeing cases instead of all programs.
“We’ve had zero positive tests since the beginning of the year, so it’s not like we have an outbreak. We had zero,” he said.
Meanwhile, in West Springfield, wrestlers have been able to take the mat and all other winter sports have been able to play.
“The way we’re going, we don’t see a pause in our future,” West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said.
He told Western Mass News that with COVID-19 precautions in place, the programs have been able to safely continue playing to give student athletes the opportunities they missed out on last year.
“A lot of the winter sports didn’t happen last year, wrestling didn’t happen at all,” Mayor Reichelt told us. “Some other sports, our hockey team is doing amazing this year, and I would hate to see them lose out on another opportunity, really. For us, we’re doing everything we can to make sure everything stays in place.”
Meanwhile, the Greater Boston League has paused winter sports for their schools effective immediately.
