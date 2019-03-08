SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman is facing drug charges after allegedly trafficking cocaine out of her home, which was also a licensed daycare center.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that through an investigation, state and federal authorities became aware of several suspicious packages that were addressed to Elsie Pereira at a home on Pine Street in Springfield.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the most recent package and found that it reportedly contained two kilograms - approximately 4.5 pounds - of cocaine.
The estimated street value of that seized cocaine is approximately $160,000.
After surveillance was deployed onto the Pine Street address on March 5, detectives found that several kids were being dropped off in the morning at that address.
"On the same day, Ms. Pereira was called to a postal facility to acquire her package, rather than execute a search warrant at the home where there was an active daycare," Leydon explained.
Around 6:45 p.m. that night, Pereira arrived at the facility, signed for and picked up the package, and was stopped and arrested as she left.
State Police detectives have notified the state's Department of Children and Families about the status of the daycare.
Pereira, 40, is facing charges including trafficking cocaine over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate drug laws. She was arraigned on Wednesday and bail was set at $2,000
Another court date is scheduled for April 12.
