SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have arrested a woman following a stabbing last week in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 8:40 p.m. Friday, police arrested 18-year-old Nyarilyn Cotto of Springfield on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and reckless endangerment of a child.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred last Tuesday along the 500 block of Belmont Avenue when Cotto allegedly stabbed a woman and kicked over a stroller that had a baby inside.
Walsh added that Both victims are expected to be okay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.