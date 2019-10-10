SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman is under arrest for her alleged involvement in a home invasion last month.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 22-year-old Devenne Colemon was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of larceny over $1,200 and intimidation of a witness.
Colemon's charges stem from a home invasion last month on the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue.
On Monday, September 30, police responded to that home and found a male victim who had reportedly been burned by his attackers.
"Inside the home, there was a mid-size marijuana growing operation which the victim stated was likely the reason he was targeted," Walsh explained.
The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
Detectives reportedly traced bank transactions to Colemon. "Money from the victim of the home invasion had been sent to her bank account while the victim was being threatened and attacked," Walsh noted.
Colemon's car was allegedly used with her knowledge during the incident and she reportedly misled detectives.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
