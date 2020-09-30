SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is facing charges after allegedly setting a car on fire late last month.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that emergency crews responded to the area of Wilbraham Road and Wellington Street for a car fire on August 20.
The victim reportedly told investigators that they were struck in the head with a liquor bottle by a known subject.
"The suspect then poured oil inside the car and then threw firecrackers in the backseat before driving away. This ignited the vehicle," Walsh explained.
Investigators were granted an arrest warrant a few days later for 37-year-old Lashawnda Naylor of Springfield and on Wednesday, while responding to an illegal dumping report on Tilton Street, the car involved was found.
Naylor was arrested on the warrant charging her with burning a motor vehicle and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Walsh noted that Naylor's passenger allegedly admitted to the illegal dumping and returned to clean up the trash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.